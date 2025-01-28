News
EU warns DR Congo embassy attacks 'unacceptable'
World News
28-01-2025 | 14:52
EU warns DR Congo embassy attacks 'unacceptable'
The EU's top diplomat on Tuesday denounced as "deeply troubling" attacks by protesters targeting several embassies in DR Congo's capital Kinshasa.
"These attacks are unacceptable," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X. "The protection of civilians and diplomatic staff should be guaranteed."
AFP
World News
European Union
Congo
Embassy
Attacks
