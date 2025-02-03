Russia advanced 430 square km in Ukraine in January: AFP analysis

World News
03-02-2025 | 06:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia advanced 430 square km in Ukraine in January: AFP analysis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia advanced 430 square km in Ukraine in January: AFP analysis

Russian forces advanced 430 square kilometers (166 square miles) into Ukrainian territory in January and are headed towards the logistics hub of Pokrovsk, according to an AFP analysis of data from the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

This marks a slight slowdown compared to previous months, after a record advance of 725 square kilometers in November and 476 square kilometers in December.

AFP 
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Pokrovsk

Institute for the Study of War

LBCI Next
Denmark PM reiterates that Greenland is not for sale
East Ukrainian separatist boss dies after Moscow blast: State media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-31

Russia advanced nearly 4,000 km2 in Ukraine in 2024: AFP analyzing ISW

LBCI
World News
2025-01-05

Russia's Izvestia says reporter killed in drone strike in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-12-20

Loud blasts in Ukraine capital after ballistic missile warning: AFP

LBCI
World News
2024-12-17

Ukraine claims killing of Russian military official in Moscow: Security source tells AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:31

Musk says he is working to shut down "beyond repair" USAID

LBCI
World News
07:12

Denmark PM reiterates that Greenland is not for sale

LBCI
World News
06:16

East Ukrainian separatist boss dies after Moscow blast: State media

LBCI
World News
05:58

At least one dead after firing incident at UN compound in Kabul

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-29

Syria authorities announce dissolution of all armed factions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-26

Hamas says Israel violating truce by blocking Gazans' return to territory's north

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

First Lady highlights women's role and rights in Lebanese society

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-11

Red Cross Secretary-General Kettaneh to LBCI: Initial toll of Israel's strike on Akkar kills seven

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

Lebanese State Security arrests two individuals linked to Faraya hit-and-run case

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Lebanon's new government nears finalization as final hurdles remain: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More