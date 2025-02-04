Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was set to become Norway's new finance minister on Tuesday as part of a cabinet reshuffle, broadcaster NRK and Norwegian newspapers reported, citing anonymous sources.



Stoltenberg, a Labour Party veteran politician, was prime minister of Norway in 2000-2001 and 2005-2013. He headed the Western military alliance for a decade, including during U.S. President Donald Trump's first term, stepping down last year.



The 65-year-old is an economist by training and was finance minister in 1996-1997. He is widely seen as a pragmatist centrist.







Reuters