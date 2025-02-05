France rejected on Wednesday comments by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting the United States could take control of Gaza and Palestinians could be displaced elsewhere saying it would violate international law and destabilise the region.



"France reiterates its opposition to any forced displacement of the Palestinian population of Gaza, which would constitute a serious violation of international law, an attack on the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians, but also a major obstacle to the two-state solution and a major destabilising factor for our close partners Egypt and Jordan as well as for the entire region," Foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said in a statement.



Lemoine added that the future of Gaza should be in the context of a future Palestinian state and should not be controlled by a third country.



Reuters