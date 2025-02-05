UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Wednesday said that Palestinians should be able to "live and prosper" in Gaza and the West Bank, hitting back at U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to take over the Gaza Strip.



"We must see Palestinians able to live and prosper in their homelands in Gaza, in the West Bank. That is what we want to get to," Lammy said at a press conference in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.



AFP