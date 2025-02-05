Gaza 'belongs to Palestinians', Germany says after Trump comments

The Gaza Strip "belongs to the Palestinians," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday after President Donald Trump suggested that the United States should take over the war-ravaged territory.



"The civilian population of Gaza must not be expelled, and Gaza must not be permanently occupied or repopulated," Baerbock said in a statement.



"It is clear that Gaza –- like the West Bank and East Jerusalem –- belongs to the Palestinians. They form the basis for a future Palestinian state."



AFP