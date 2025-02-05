Trump says Iran 'cannot have a nuclear weapon'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran "cannot have a Nuclear Weapon," a day after he signed an order reinstating a "maximum pressure" policy against Tehran over allegations that it was trying to develop such weapons.



"I want Iran to be a great and successful Country, but one that cannot have a Nuclear Weapon," he said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding: "I would much prefer a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper."



He also said reports that the United States, "working in conjunction with Israel, is going to blow Iran into smithereens" were "GREATLY EXAGGERATED."



AFP