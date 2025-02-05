Trump says Iran 'cannot have a nuclear weapon'

World News
05-02-2025 | 07:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says Iran &#39;cannot have a nuclear weapon&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says Iran 'cannot have a nuclear weapon'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran "cannot have a Nuclear Weapon," a day after he signed an order reinstating a "maximum pressure" policy against Tehran over allegations that it was trying to develop such weapons.

"I want Iran to be a great and successful Country, but one that cannot have a Nuclear Weapon," he said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding: "I would much prefer a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper."

He also said reports that the United States, "working in conjunction with Israel, is going to blow Iran into smithereens" were "GREATLY EXAGGERATED."

AFP

World News

Middle East News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

Nuclear

Weapon

Tehran

LBCI Next
Iran is willing to give Trump's diplomacy 'another chance', a senior Iranian official tells Reuters
Gaza 'belongs to Palestinians', Germany says after Trump comments
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-22

Weakened Iran could pursue nuclear weapon: White House's Sullivan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

'We have a deal': Trump hails Gaza peace accord

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-14

UN nuclear chief says achieving 'results' with Iran vital to avoid 'war'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-30

Iran says ready for nuclear talks if Western countries show 'seriousness'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:05

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs

LBCI
World News
08:11

Iran is willing to give Trump's diplomacy 'another chance', a senior Iranian official tells Reuters

LBCI
World News
06:43

Gaza 'belongs to Palestinians', Germany says after Trump comments

LBCI
World News
06:23

France rejects Trump's proposal to control Gaza, resettle Palestinians

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-25

South Lebanon's recovery: Neighborhoods erased, life 'on hold'

LBCI
World News
05:16

Kremlin says Russia backs Palestinian state alongside Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-05

Israeli Finance Minister sets March 1 for return of northern residents: Israel's Army Radio

LBCI
World News
06:23

France rejects Trump's proposal to control Gaza, resettle Palestinians

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

President Aoun to Qatari PM: Lebanon looks forward to resuming oil exploration in cooperation with TotalEnergies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

Qatari PM after meeting President Aoun in Baabda: Qatar committed to supporting Lebanon, its army, and reconstruction efforts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More