Iran is willing to give Trump's diplomacy 'another chance', a senior Iranian official tells Reuters

05-02-2025 | 08:11
High views
Iran is willing to give Trump&#39;s diplomacy &#39;another chance&#39;, a senior Iranian official tells Reuters
2min
Iran is willing to give Trump's diplomacy 'another chance', a senior Iranian official tells Reuters

Iran is ready to give the United States a chance to resolve disputes between the arch foes, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday, a day after President Donald Trump restored his "maximum pressure" campaign on the country.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that U.S. concerns about Iran developing nuclear weapons were not a complicated issue and could be resolved given Tehran's opposition to weapons of mass destruction.

"The clerical establishment's will is to give diplomacy with Trump another chance, but Tehran is deeply concerned about Israel's sabotage," said the senior official.

The official said Tehran wanted the United States to "rein in Israel if Washington is seeking a deal" with the Islamic Republic.

Trump said on Wednesday he preferred a verified nuclear peace agreement with Iran, according to a post on his Truth Social account.

The official also said Tehran disagreed with "any displacement of Gazans, but Iran-U.S. talks are a separate matter," referring to Trump's remarks that the U.S. would take over war-ravaged Gaza and create a "Riviera of the Middle East" after resettling Palestinians elsewhere.

"Iran does not agree with any displacement of Palestinians and has communicated this through various channels. However, this issue and the path of Iran’s nuclear agreement are two separate matters and should be pursued separately,” the official said.

Reuters 
 

