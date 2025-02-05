Trump says 'everybody loves' his Gaza plan, despite backlash

President Donald Trump insisted Wednesday that "everybody loves" his shock proposal for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip, despite a resounding rejection by Palestinians, Middle East leaders, and governments around the world.



"Everybody loves it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the reaction to his plan. He then said it was "not the right time" for further questions as he was overseeing the swearing-in of new U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.



AFP