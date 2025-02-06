Beijing opposes U.S. President Donald Trump's push to transfer Palestinians out of Gaza and have the U.S. take over the region, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday.



China firmly supports the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing.



China is ready to work with the international community to take the two-state solution as the fundamental way out, and push for an early and just political settlement of the Palestinian issue, Guo said.



"Gaza is the Gaza of Palestinians, an integral part of the Palestinian territory, not a political bargaining chip, let alone the target of a law of the jungle," Guo said.



Reuters