Congo to seek UN investigation into 'mass violations' in Goma

World News
06-02-2025 | 08:36
High views
Congo to seek UN investigation into 'mass violations' in Goma
0min
Congo to seek UN investigation into 'mass violations' in Goma

The Democratic Republic of Congo will present a motion to the United Nations Human Rights Council seeking an investigation into what it called "mass violations" of rights in the city of Goma, its envoy told reporters on Thursday.

"With these mass violations of human rights we need someone in U.N. system to investigate now," Congo's ambassador Paul Empole Losoko Efambe told reporters. The motion seeking the establishment of a fact-finding mission will be presented in an emergency meeting of the Geneva-based body on Friday.


Reuters
 

World News

Congo

UN

Investigation

Violations

Goma

