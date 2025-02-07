UN rights chief warns worst may be ahead in east Congo conflict

U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk said on Friday that the worst could be ahead in the escalating crisis in eastern Congo, saying he expected sexual violence including incidents of rape and sexual slavery to increase.



He spoke at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council called by Congo to investigate massive human rights violations it blames on Rwandan-backed M23 rebels who have taken the city of Goma and are seizing more territory.



"If nothing is done, the worst may be yet to come, for the people of the eastern DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo), but also beyond the country’s borders," Turk told a packed room of diplomats and rights groups in Geneva. "All those with influence must act urgently to put an end to this tragic situation."



Turk said he was "horrified" by emerging, multiple reports of rape, gang rape and sexual slavery. "This is likely to worsen in the current circumstances," he said.







Reuters