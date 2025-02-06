Trump to impose sanctions on International Criminal Court

World News
06-02-2025 | 12:06
0min
Trump to impose sanctions on International Criminal Court

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday to sanction the International Criminal Court (ICC) for targeting the United States and its allies, such as Israel, a White House official said.

The order will place financial and visa sanctions on individuals and their family members who assist in ICC investigations of U.S. citizens or U.S. allies, said the official.


Reuters
 

World News

Trump

US

Sanctions

ICC

Israel

Syria's Sharaa receives invitation from Macron to visit France in coming weeks, presidency says
Trump says 'everybody loves' his Gaza plan, despite backlash
