Trump says USAID should 'close'

07-02-2025 | 10:14
Trump says USAID should 'close'

President Donald Trump on Friday said USAID should "close," in an escalation of his already unprecedented campaign to dismantle the huge government aid agency.

"THE CORRUPTION IS AT LEVELS RARELY SEEN BEFORE. CLOSE IT DOWN!" Trump wrote in a trademark all-caps statement on his app Truth Social.


