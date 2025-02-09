Russia says it sees no positive steps from US on disarmament, RIA reports

09-02-2025
Russia says it sees no positive steps from US on disarmament, RIA reports

Russia is yet to see any positive steps from the new U.S. administration on disarmament, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva said in an interview published on Sunday.

"We are ready to maintain smooth relations of cooperation with any American administration," Gennady Gatilov said, according to RIA Novosti.

"We would be ready to do this within the framework of the Conference on Disarmament," he was quoted as saying. "So far, we do not see any positive progress in this regard in Geneva."

The conference, an international disarmament forum that meets in the Swiss city, has negotiated a number of major multilateral arms limitation and disarmament agreements, including on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

After last month's inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that he sees Trump's second term as a chance for a new era in U.S.-Russian relations.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

US

Disarmament

