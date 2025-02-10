News
US-Japan South China Sea statement 'attacks and smears China:' Beijing
World News
10-02-2025 | 03:04
US-Japan South China Sea statement 'attacks and smears China:' Beijing
Beijing said a joint statement by the United States and Japan that condemned its "provocative activities" in the contested South China Sea "attacks and smears" China.
"The China-related content of the U.S.-Japan joint statement blatantly interferes in China's internal affairs, attacks and smears China and exaggerates regional tensions," spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing, adding China had "lodged solemn representations" with both countries.
AFP
World News
China
Beijing
United States
Japan
South China Sea
