US-Japan South China Sea statement 'attacks and smears China:' Beijing

Beijing said a joint statement by the United States and Japan that condemned its "provocative activities" in the contested South China Sea "attacks and smears" China.



"The China-related content of the U.S.-Japan joint statement blatantly interferes in China's internal affairs, attacks and smears China and exaggerates regional tensions," spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing, adding China had "lodged solemn representations" with both countries.



AFP