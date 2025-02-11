Trump suggests Ukraine 'may be Russian someday'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday left open the possibility that Ukraine "may be Russian someday" and called for trading U.S. aid for Kyiv's natural resources, such as rare minerals.



"They may make a deal; they may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday, or they may not be Russian someday," Trump said in an interview with Fox News. "But we are going to have all this money in there, and I say I want it back."



AFP