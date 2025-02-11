EU Chief vows 'firm' response to 'unjustified' US tariffs

On Tuesday, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen slammed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from March 12, vowing the bloc would retaliate.



"I deeply regret the U.S. decision to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports," she said. "Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered -- they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures."



AFP