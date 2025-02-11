News
Seoul says North Korea has given 200 long-range artillery pieces to Russia
World News
11-02-2025 | 03:54
Seoul says North Korea has given 200 long-range artillery pieces to Russia
North Korea has provided 200 pieces of long-range artillery to Russia, a South Korean defense ministry official told AFP on Tuesday.
The official said that Pyongyang has given Moscow "some 11,000 troops, missiles, 200 pieces of long-range artillery and a substantial amount of ammunition," adding they could "additionally supply troops, weapons and ammunition going forward."
AFP
World News
North Korea
Artillery Pieces
Russia
Troops
Missiles
