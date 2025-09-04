Israeli drone drops leaflets over South Lebanon's Khiam, warning against ties to Hezbollah

Lebanon News
04-09-2025 | 08:56
High views
Israeli drone drops leaflets over South Lebanon&#39;s Khiam, warning against ties to Hezbollah
0min
Israeli drone drops leaflets over South Lebanon's Khiam, warning against ties to Hezbollah

An Israeli drone dropped leaflets over the southern Lebanese town of Khiam on Sunday, warning residents against maintaining ties with Hezbollah.

According to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA), the leaflets named local companies alleged to be serving Hezbollah, claiming they endangered security and put civilians at risk. 

The flyers urged residents to cut off dealings with the group, saying, “There is no benefit in maintaining relations with Hezbollah.”

Jordan's FM backs Lebanon's security and sovereignty, warns of Israeli regional ambitions
Arab League backs Lebanon's state-only arms policy, urges full Israeli withdrawal
