Israeli drone drops leaflets over South Lebanon's Khiam, warning against ties to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
04-09-2025 | 08:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli drone drops leaflets over South Lebanon's Khiam, warning against ties to Hezbollah
An Israeli drone dropped leaflets over the southern Lebanese town of Khiam on Sunday, warning residents against maintaining ties with Hezbollah.
According to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA), the leaflets named local companies alleged to be serving Hezbollah, claiming they endangered security and put civilians at risk.
The flyers urged residents to cut off dealings with the group, saying, “There is no benefit in maintaining relations with Hezbollah.”
Lebanon News
Israeli
Drone
Leaflets
South Lebanon
Khiam
Warning
Ties
Hezbollah
