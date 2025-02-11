Donald Trump met Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday for what was likely to be a tense encounter following the U.S. president's Gaza redevelopment idea and threat to cut aid to the U.S.-allied Arab country if it refuses to resettle Palestinians.



Trump's proposal, floated one week ago, for the U.S. to take over Gaza, move its shell-shocked residents and transform the war-ravaged territory into the "Riviera of the Middle East" drew a negative response from the Arab world.



The two leaders were not scheduled to give public remarks together during the visit, reflecting the sensitivity of the talks. It is the first time since taking office again three weeks ago that Trump will greet a foreign leader without allowing press photographs in the Oval Office and a press conference.





Reuters