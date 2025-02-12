Ukraine says detained senior intelligence officer working for Russia

12-02-2025 | 06:41
Ukraine says detained senior intelligence officer working for Russia
Ukraine says detained senior intelligence officer working for Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Wednesday that it had detained a high-ranking official within Kyiv's intelligence services who had been collaborating with Russia.

"The chief-of-staff of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Centre was working for the enemy," the SBU said in a statement, adding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been notified of the "complex" operation to uncover the alleged agent.

World News

Ukraine

SBU

Kyiv

Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky

