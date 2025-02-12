Ukraine says detained senior intelligence officer working for Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Wednesday that it had detained a high-ranking official within Kyiv's intelligence services who had been collaborating with Russia.



"The chief-of-staff of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Centre was working for the enemy," the SBU said in a statement, adding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been notified of the "complex" operation to uncover the alleged agent.



AFP