Australia accuses China fighter jet of 'unsafe' conduct above South China Sea

World News
13-02-2025 | 01:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Australia accuses China fighter jet of &#39;unsafe&#39; conduct above South China Sea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Australia accuses China fighter jet of 'unsafe' conduct above South China Sea

Australia rebuked Beijing on Thursday for "unsafe" military conduct, accusing a Chinese fighter jet of dropping flares near an Australian air force plane patrolling the South China Sea.

"The Australian Government has expressed its concerns to the Chinese Government following an unsafe and unprofessional interaction with a People's Liberation Army Air Force aircraft," the defense ministry said in a statement, referring to an incident on Tuesday this week.

AFP

World News

Australia

China

Fighter Jet

South China Sea

LBCI Next
Trump, Modi plan joint press conference on Thursday
South Korea, US FMs to hold first meeting this week, Seoul says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-10

US-Japan South China Sea statement 'attacks and smears China:' Beijing

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-22

Iranian fighter jet crashes with pilots surviving, IRNA reports

LBCI
World News
2025-01-21

China says reinstatement of Cuba on terror list shows US 'bullying'

LBCI
World News
2025-01-31

Rubio warns of risk of China shutting down Panama Canal in any conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:00

China says 'happy' to see US, Russia 'strengthen communication' after Ukraine peace talk reports

LBCI
World News
02:31

Ukraine must be 'closely involved' in any peace talks: NATO chief

LBCI
World News
02:27

Suicide bomber sets off explosion near Kabul government offices, Interior Ministry says

LBCI
World News
01:21

Trump, Modi plan joint press conference on Thursday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

President Aoun follows up on South Lebanon developments, sends condolences to Trump over US aircraft collision

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Ukraine's Zelenskyy congratulates President Aoun on election during phone call, discusses bilateral relations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12

Moving Palestinians 'unacceptable for Arab world:' Arab League chief says

LBCI
Middle East News
11:22

Syria leader stresses 'strong strategic ties' in call with Russia's Putin

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Lebanon rejects Israeli request to remain in southern positions until February 28, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

US grants Israel permission for 'long-term' presence in South Lebanon, Israeli officials say

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:34

Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:01

Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

Lebanese Presidency denies agreement on ceasefire extension beyond Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israel's army spokesperson urges Lebanese residents to avoid moving south as military deployment continues

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More