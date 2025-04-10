EU, UAE agree to launch trade deal negotiations

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday that the 27-nation bloc and the United Arab Emirates had agreed to open negotiations on a trade agreement as Brussels seeks to diversify trade away from the United States.



Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan "and I just decided to launch negotiations on an EU-UAE free trade agreement," the European Commission president wrote on X.



"This agreement will strengthen our bilateral relations and contribute to the prosperity of the broader region."



AFP