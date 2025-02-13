News
Trump, Modi plan joint press conference on Thursday
World News
13-02-2025 | 01:21
Trump, Modi plan joint press conference on Thursday
U.S. President Donald Trump and visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a press conference on Thursday when they meet in Washington, the White House said, a rare press briefing by the Indian leader.
Modi held a press conference with former President Joe Biden during a 2023 visit. Still, it is unusual for him to take questions from the media beyond occasional interviews, mostly around the time of elections.
He has not held a single press conference in India since becoming prime minister in 2014. In May 2019 he attended a press conference but took no questions.
Modi's discussions with Trump are expected to focus on two-way trade, energy, technology and immigration.
Reuters
World News
India
United States
Press
Conference
