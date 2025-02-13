NATO faces a moment of reckoning on its future, as the United States and Russia set in motion negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, France's defense minister warned on Thursday.



"It's a crucial moment of truth," Sebastien Lecornu told reporters ahead of a NATO meeting. "People call it the most important, the strongest military alliance in history. That's historically true -- but the question is, will it still be true 10 or 15 years from now."



AFP