Scholz rejects 'dictated peace' for Ukraine after Trump-Putin call

13-02-2025 | 04:23
Scholz rejects 'dictated peace' for Ukraine after Trump-Putin call

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that a deal to end the Ukraine war should not be imposed on Kyiv after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to open negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a call.

"The next task is to ensure that there is no dictated peace," Scholz told news outlet Politico.

