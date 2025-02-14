News
Trump says US to sell state-of-art F-35 jets to India
World News
14-02-2025 | 01:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says US to sell state-of-art F-35 jets to India
U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States will sell F-35 fighter jets to India, which would join the elite club of countries with the state-of-the-art stealth planes.
"Starting this year, we'll be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We're also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters," Trump told a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
Pakistan coal mine explosion kills nine, Geo News says
India's Modi says seeking US trade agreement 'very soon'
