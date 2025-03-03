India trade minister heads to US for talks as Trump tariffs loom, officials say

India's trade minister Piyush Goyal, started on a trip to the United States on Monday to pursue trade talks, two government officials said, with weeks to go for President Donald Trump's planned reciprocal tariffs.



The officials said Goyal's visit was sudden, as he departed after canceling previously scheduled meetings until March 8. He is also the minister for industry.



India's trade ministry did not immediately respond to an e-mail request for comment.



During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S. last month, both nations agreed to work on the first segment of a trade deal by the fall of 2025, aiming for bilateral trade worth $500 billion by 2030.



Trump's proposal to impose reciprocal tariffs from early April on trading partners, including India, worries Indian exporters in sectors ranging from autos to agriculture, with Citi Research analysts estimating potential losses at about $7 billion a year.



Reuters