India trade minister heads to US for talks as Trump tariffs loom, officials say

World News
03-03-2025 | 00:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
India trade minister heads to US for talks as Trump tariffs loom, officials say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
India trade minister heads to US for talks as Trump tariffs loom, officials say

India's trade minister Piyush Goyal, started on a trip to the United States on Monday to pursue trade talks, two government officials said, with weeks to go for President Donald Trump's planned reciprocal tariffs.

The officials said Goyal's visit was sudden, as he departed after canceling previously scheduled meetings until March 8. He is also the minister for industry.

India's trade ministry did not immediately respond to an e-mail request for comment.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S. last month, both nations agreed to work on the first segment of a trade deal by the fall of 2025, aiming for bilateral trade worth $500 billion by 2030.

Trump's proposal to impose reciprocal tariffs from early April on trading partners, including India, worries Indian exporters in sectors ranging from autos to agriculture, with Citi Research analysts estimating potential losses at about $7 billion a year.

Reuters

World News

India

Trade Minister

Tariffs

United States

LBCI Next
Ukraine's Zelensky says he can salvage relationship with US
Canada PM Trudeau says protecting independence is his priority in talks with King Charles
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-09

Egypt's FM heads to Washington for talks with US officials

LBCI
World News
2025-02-11

South Korea Trade Minister says Trump steel tariffs to hit companies' profits

LBCI
World News
2025-02-04

EU wants early US talks to avert Trump tariffs

LBCI
World News
2025-02-14

Trump says US to sell state-of-art F-35 jets to India

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58

Berlin urges Israel to 'immediately' stop blocking aid to Gaza

LBCI
World News
05:23

Kremlin blames Zelensky over 'unprecedented' row with Trump

LBCI
World News
04:39

Kremlin says Zelensky needs to be forced to make peace

LBCI
World News
04:20

UN decries 'unchecked power' of 'handful of unelected tech oligarchs'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal reached: Axios correspondent confirms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-01

Lebanon's Minister of Administrative Reform Fadi Makki discusses administrative development cooperation with ESCWA's Rola Dashti

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-24

Kuwait’s foreign minister meets Lebanon's President Aoun

LBCI
World News
02:31

US aircraft carrier visits South Korea in show of force against North Korea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Lebanon's president hosts tribute to LBCI reporter Hoda Chedid, honoring her perseverance and patriotism

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Walid Jumblatt reaffirms opposition to peace with Israel, calls for Palestinian state, and plans Damascus visit

LBCI
Middle East News
11:26

Syrian forces enter Jaramana amid hunt for suspects in defense ministry official’s killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Gas tanker explosion in Dawse, Akkar leaves injuries; details still unfolding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Lebanon’s president heads to Saudi Arabia and Egypt on first foreign trip – what to expect

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Netanyahu’s Jaramana strategy fuels concerns over Syria escalation and internal Israeli dissent — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Israel's 'lament' over Syria's Druze signals a shift in its ambitions from the Golan to the Euphrates: What’s behind the recent escalation?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Lebanon's President Aoun departs for Riyadh on official visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More