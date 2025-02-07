India PM Modi to meet Trump in US visit next week: Foreign ministry

World News
07-02-2025 | 06:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
India PM Modi to meet Trump in US visit next week: Foreign ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
India PM Modi to meet Trump in US visit next week: Foreign ministry

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet President Donald Trump during a trip to the United States next week, the foreign ministry in New Delhi said Friday.

Modi, who will visit Washington from February 12-13, will be "among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of President Trump," India's top career diplomat, Vikram Misri, told reporters.


AFP
 

World News

India

PM

Modi

Trump

US

Visit

LBCI Next
UK will not follow US on ICC sanctions: PM's spokesperson
UN calls on US to reverse ICC sanctions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-27

Netanyahu plans to meet Trump at White House next week

LBCI
World News
2025-01-29

India PM Modi offers 'deepest condolences' to relatives of Hindu festival stampede dead

LBCI
World News
2025-02-04

Japan's PM to meet Trump on US trip: Govt spox says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-07

Lebanon's PM Mikati heading to Vatican next week, sources tell LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:14

Trump says USAID should 'close'

LBCI
World News
09:50

79 parties to ICC condemn US sanctions

LBCI
World News
09:30

French ex-president Sarkozy to get electronic tag

LBCI
World News
09:25

US CENTCOM chief visits Israel for talks on 'regional strategic situation': Military

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-13

Sheikh Naim Qassem calls Hezbollah fighters 'the strength against tyranny' in latest letter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Last-minute disagreement delays announcement of Lebanon's government: Insights on the deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

MP Gebran Bassil: FPM would not accept others selecting its representatives

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Last-minute disagreement delays announcement of Lebanon's government: Insights on the deadlock

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:12

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More