News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has 'low chance to survive' without US
World News
15-02-2025 | 00:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has 'low chance to survive' without US
Ukraine has a "low chance" of surviving Russia's invasion without military support from the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview Friday with NBC News on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
"You know the difficult situations; you have a chance. But we will have a low chance to survive without the support of the United States," Zelenskyy said in a clip from the interview, which will be aired on full Sunday.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
United States
Support
War
Military
Survival
Next
US condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, urges accountability
Russia calls Zelenskiy accusation over Chornobyl plant stage-managed 'nuclear blackmail'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-12
Trump says Ukraine's Zelenskyy 'wants to make peace'
World News
2025-02-12
Trump says Ukraine's Zelenskyy 'wants to make peace'
0
World News
2025-01-28
Zelenskyy says Putin 'afraid' of negotiations on ending Ukraine war
World News
2025-01-28
Zelenskyy says Putin 'afraid' of negotiations on ending Ukraine war
0
World News
2025-01-01
End of Ukraine gas transit 'one of Moscow's biggest defeats': Zelenskyy says
World News
2025-01-01
End of Ukraine gas transit 'one of Moscow's biggest defeats': Zelenskyy says
0
Middle East News
2025-01-02
Zelenskyy says Ukraine is preparing to resume diplomatic relations with Syria
Middle East News
2025-01-02
Zelenskyy says Ukraine is preparing to resume diplomatic relations with Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:00
Macron says assured Zelenskyy 'Ukrainians alone' drive ceasefire talks
World News
01:00
Macron says assured Zelenskyy 'Ukrainians alone' drive ceasefire talks
0
World News
00:53
China calls for all stakeholders in Ukraine war to be in peace process
World News
00:53
China calls for all stakeholders in Ukraine war to be in peace process
0
Lebanon News
00:45
US condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, urges accountability
Lebanon News
00:45
US condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, urges accountability
0
World News
12:25
Russia calls Zelenskiy accusation over Chornobyl plant stage-managed 'nuclear blackmail'
World News
12:25
Russia calls Zelenskiy accusation over Chornobyl plant stage-managed 'nuclear blackmail'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-02
MP Hassan Fadlallah affirms Hezbollah's commitment to electing a president on January 9
Lebanon News
2025-01-02
MP Hassan Fadlallah affirms Hezbollah's commitment to electing a president on January 9
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:02
Three Israeli hostages set to return from Gaza as ceasefire holds
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:02
Three Israeli hostages set to return from Gaza as ceasefire holds
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Lebanon to prepare for 2025 municipal and mukhtars elections with polling center inspections
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Lebanon to prepare for 2025 municipal and mukhtars elections with polling center inspections
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-06
US envoy to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah's influence in government
Lebanon News
2025-02-06
US envoy to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah's influence in government
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:27
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
08:27
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:52
In the details: Israeli army to remain stationed at five key hills in southern Lebanon, LBCI reports
Lebanon News
04:52
In the details: Israeli army to remain stationed at five key hills in southern Lebanon, LBCI reports
2
Lebanon News
09:28
Israel prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon without clarifying the five sites' fate
Lebanon News
09:28
Israel prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon without clarifying the five sites' fate
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Fear of regional war grows: Israel finalizes plans to target Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Fear of regional war grows: Israel finalizes plans to target Iran
4
Lebanon News
06:12
Saad Hariri says Rafic Hariri's vision lives on; Lebanon has a 'golden opportunity' as Future Movement is 'here to stay'
Lebanon News
06:12
Saad Hariri says Rafic Hariri's vision lives on; Lebanon has a 'golden opportunity' as Future Movement is 'here to stay'
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Strategic hills in dispute: Israel retains key positions as Lebanon insists on full withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Strategic hills in dispute: Israel retains key positions as Lebanon insists on full withdrawal
6
Lebanon News
08:27
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
08:27
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
7
Lebanon News
00:45
US condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, urges accountability
Lebanon News
00:45
US condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, urges accountability
8
Lebanon News
03:44
Lebanon's President Aoun honors Rafic Hariri's legacy on anniversary of his assassination
Lebanon News
03:44
Lebanon's President Aoun honors Rafic Hariri's legacy on anniversary of his assassination
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More