Zelenskyy says Ukraine has 'low chance to survive' without US

Ukraine has a "low chance" of surviving Russia's invasion without military support from the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview Friday with NBC News on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.



"You know the difficult situations; you have a chance. But we will have a low chance to survive without the support of the United States," Zelenskyy said in a clip from the interview, which will be aired on full Sunday.



AFP