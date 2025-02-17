Fast-moving Ukraine diplomacy means Europeans must do more, official says

17-02-2025 | 00:15
Fast-moving Ukraine diplomacy means Europeans must do more, official says
Fast-moving Ukraine diplomacy means Europeans must do more, official says

The acceleration in Ukraine diplomacy means Europe needs to do more and in a better way, a French presidency official said ahead of informal talks later on Monday among several key European leaders in Paris.

U.S. President Donald Trump stunned European allies in NATO and Ukraine last week when he announced he had held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin without consulting them and would start a peace process.

Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg jolted Europe further on Saturday when he said it would not have a seat at the table for the peace talks, even after Washington sent a questionnaire to European capitals to ask what they could contribute to security guarantees for Kyiv.

In the same six-point questionnaire, seen by Reuters on Sunday, the U.S. asked European allies in NATO what they would need from Washington to participate in Ukraine security arrangements.

"We believe that, as a result of the acceleration on the Ukrainian issue, and also as a result of what American leaders are saying, there is a need for Europeans to do more, better and in a coherent manner for our collective security," the official told reporters.

Reuters

