Vietnam parliament to approve plan for leaner government

On Tuesday, Vietnam's National Assembly will approve a bold bureaucratic reform plan that will slash up to a fifth of government bodies as it tries to cut costs and improve administrative efficiency.



The assembly earlier on Tuesday passed an amendment to a Law on Organising the Government, paving the way for a cull of 15% to 20% of the state apparatus that will include five ministries, four agencies, and five state television channels, among other cuts.



The move would "not only save money for the state budget but, more importantly, boost the system's efficiency, " General Secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, To Lam, told parliament last week.



Reuters