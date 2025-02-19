Kremlin says talks with US are 'important step' to 'peaceful resolution'

19-02-2025 | 04:18
Kremlin says talks with US are 'important step' to 'peaceful resolution'
Kremlin says talks with US are 'important step' to 'peaceful resolution'

Russian news agencies reported Wednesday that the Kremlin said talks between Russian and U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia were an "important step" towards a "peaceful resolution" of the Ukraine conflict.

"A very, very important step has been taken towards creating the conditions for a peaceful resolution," Dmitri Peskov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying after Tuesday's talks, to which Ukraine was not invited.

AFP

Russian leaders are 'pathological liars' who 'cannot be trusted': Zelenskyy says
Sweden's top court rejects Greta Thunberg lawsuit on climate action
