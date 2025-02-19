Russian leaders are 'pathological liars' who 'cannot be trusted': Zelenskyy says

19-02-2025 | 05:19
Russian leaders are &#39;pathological liars&#39; who &#39;cannot be trusted&#39;: Zelenskyy says
Russian leaders are 'pathological liars' who 'cannot be trusted': Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Russia's leadership are "liars" after a Russian drone attack overnight that followed talks in Saudi Arabia between Russian and U.S. officials.

"We must never forget that pathological liars rule Russia -- they cannot be trusted and must be pressured. For the sake of peace," Zelenskyy said on social media.

AFP

