Kremlin says 'analyzing' results of Riyadh talks with US

The Kremlin said Tuesday it was "analyzing" the results of talks in Riyadh with the U.S. on a partial ceasefire with Ukraine, adding that the details will not be made public.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said delegates had reported back to Moscow, and the results "are being analyzed," adding that contact with Washington would continue. Still, there was no "specific" date for the next meeting.



"The content of these talks will not be made public," Peskov said.



AFP