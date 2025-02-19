Ukrainian leader says world faces choice to be 'with Putin or with peace'

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said the world faces a choice of being with Russia's Vladimir Putin or with peace, after Donald Trump -- whose warming to Moscow has shocked Europe and Kyiv -- attacked him on social media.



"The future is not with Putin, but with peace. And it is a choice for everyone in the world -- and for the powerful -- to be with Putin or with peace. We should choose peace. I thank everyone for their support," Zelensky said in his daily evening address.



AFP