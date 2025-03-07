Trump says 'easier' to work with Russia than Ukraine on peace talks

07-03-2025 | 12:32
Trump says 'easier' to work with Russia than Ukraine on peace talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he finds it "easier" to deal with Russia than with Ukraine in efforts to end the war in the pro-Western country and that he trusts Vladimir Putin.

"I believe him," he said. "I'm finding it more difficult frankly to deal with Ukraine and they don't have the cards," he said. "It may be easier dealing with Russia."


AFP
 

