Trump says 'easier' to work with Russia than Ukraine on peace talks
World News
07-03-2025 | 12:32
Trump says 'easier' to work with Russia than Ukraine on peace talks
U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he finds it "easier" to deal with Russia than with Ukraine in efforts to end the war in the pro-Western country and that he trusts Vladimir Putin.
"I believe him," he said. "I'm finding it more difficult frankly to deal with Ukraine and they don't have the cards," he said. "It may be easier dealing with Russia."
AFP
World News
Trump
US
Russia
Ukraine
Peace
