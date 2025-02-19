Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region injures four, causes widespread power cuts

19-02-2025 | 02:12
Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region injures four, causes widespread power cuts
Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region injures four, causes widespread power cuts

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's southern region of Odesa injured four people, including a child, and caused widespread power cuts, local officials said on Wednesday.

The "massive" attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including a kindergarten, a children's clinic, and windows in high-rise buildings, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said energy workers were assessing the consequences for one of the city's largest districts, with 250,000 residents, which lost heating and power.

Reuters

Russia

Attack

Ukraine

Odesa

Power Cuts

