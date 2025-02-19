A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's southern region of Odesa injured four people, including a child, and caused widespread power cuts, local officials said on Wednesday.



The "massive" attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including a kindergarten, a children's clinic, and windows in high-rise buildings, Governor Oleh Kiper said.



Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said energy workers were assessing the consequences for one of the city's largest districts, with 250,000 residents, which lost heating and power.



