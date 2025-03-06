US envoy Witkoff says to meet in Saudi with Ukrainians on peace 'framework'

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday he planned to travel to Saudi Arabia to speak to Ukrainian envoys about a ceasefire with Russia and a "framework' on a longer agreement.



"We're now in discussions to coordinate a meeting with the Ukrainians in Riyadh, or even potentially Jeddah," Witkoff told reporters, saying the "idea is to get down a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire."





AFP