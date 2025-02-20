Kremlin says any UK plan to send troops to Ukraine would be unacceptable for Russia

The Kremlin said on Thursday that any British plan to send troops to Ukraine as part of a potential peacekeeping mission would be unacceptable for Russia and that it was monitoring statements by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer with concern.



The British leader has said he is "ready and willing" to put UK troops on the ground in Ukraine as a security guarantee in the event of some sort of a ceasefire deal between Moscow and Kyiv.



Starmer is planning to present a plan to U.S. President Donald Trump to send fewer than 30,000 European servicemen to Ukraine in exchange for American protection of the troops, the Telegraph newspaper reported.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the proposal was unacceptable because it would involve forces from a NATO member state and therefore have ramifications for Russia's own security.





Reuters