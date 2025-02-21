42,000 people fled eastern DRC to Burundi in two weeks: UN

Around 42,000 people have fled the conflict raging in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and crossed into Burundi in the past two weeks, the United Nations said Friday.



"Just in the first two weeks, we have received ... 42,000 people already seeking asylum," said Brigitte Mukanga-Eno, a representative of the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR in Burundi, adding that it has been working with a contingency plan "targeting about 58,000 people who could cross" over three months.





AFP