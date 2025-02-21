US-Ukraine talks on mineral deal ongoing: AFP

World News
21-02-2025 | 05:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US-Ukraine talks on mineral deal ongoing: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US-Ukraine talks on mineral deal ongoing: AFP

Kyiv and Washington were still engaged in talks Friday for a deal to hand the United States access to some Ukrainian minerals in exchange for protection despite a growing rift, a source said.

"This conversation is ongoing. There is a constant exchange of drafts; we sent another one yesterday," a senior Ukrainian official with knowledge of the matter said, adding that Ukraine was now waiting for a U.S. response.

AFP
 
 

World News

Ukraine

United States

Minerals

Kyiv

Washington

42,000 people fled eastern DRC to Burundi in two weeks: UN
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Hamas, Islamic Jihad approve Gaza truce deal: Sources close to talks tell AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-09

US, Arab mediators make some progress in Gaza peace talks, no deal yet, sources say

LBCI
World News
2025-02-18

Europe says it is committed to Ukraine ahead of Russia-US talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-05

Abbas in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II on Trump's Gaza proposal: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:50

42,000 people fled eastern DRC to Burundi in two weeks: UN

LBCI
World News
05:31

Russia says took two more east Ukrainian villages

LBCI
World News
05:12

Pope Francis, improving in hospital, alert and working: Vatican

LBCI
World News
05:08

Belarus leader says US trying to pit Russia against China

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-07

US State Secretary Rubio to visit Middle East after Trump's proposal to take over Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:00

European Commissioner Dubravka Šuica visits Lebanon, emphasizes support for President Aoun and new government

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-15

Freed hostages back in Israel: Military says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

Sources to LBCI: Aoun discusses government formation, PM-designate Salam will not visit Baabda on Monday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

World Bank assessment estimates Lebanon’s damage and losses at $14 billion, with $12 billion in additional needs: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:01

Lebanese Defense Minister suspends gun carry permits from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:21

Israel strikes transport routes on Syrian-Lebanese border, claims Hezbollah smuggling attempt

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:44

Lebanon hit by icy weather, snowfall shuts down mountain roads

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Judge Ghaza Aoun files charges against former and acting BDL governors

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

PM Salam orders independent audits for public institutions to enhance transparency

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More