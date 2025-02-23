Musk says all US federal staff must explain their work week or resign

Elon Musk, the billionaire advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, said Saturday that all federal employees must submit an accounting of their work week or else lose their jobs.



"Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump's instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation," said a post on X from Musk, whom Trump has tasked with slashing government spending and waste.



AFP