Ukraine says Russia launched guided bombs despite Putin's truce

World News
08-05-2025 | 03:35
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Ukraine says Russia launched guided bombs despite Putin&#39;s truce
Ukraine says Russia launched guided bombs despite Putin's truce

Ukraine's air force reported air strikes on its northern region of Sumy on Thursday morning as Russian President Vladimir Putin's order for a three-day truce with Ukraine was supposed to take effect.

"As of 08:00 am, no missile attacks or attack drones were recorded in Ukrainian airspace. However, during the night, the enemy intensified tactical aviation strikes using guided aerial bombs in the Sumy region," the air force said, after reporting several launches in the morning.

AFP

