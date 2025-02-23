Pope Francis had 'tranquil' night in hospital, Vatican says

Pope Francis, who is battling double pneumonia in hospital, had a "tranquil" night and rested, the Vatican said on Sunday.



The pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 after experiencing difficulty breathing for several days and subsequently had pneumonia diagnosed in both lungs.



The Vatican described his condition as critical for the first time on Saturday, reporting that the 88-year-old Francis had needed supplemental oxygen and blood transfusions that day.



"The night was tranquil, the pope rested," the Vatican said in a one-sentence update on Sunday morning without providing further information.



