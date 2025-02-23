The Kremlin said Sunday that Donald Trump's hostility towards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "understandable," weighing into the bitter war of words that has erupted between Washington and Kyiv over the last week.



"Zelensky makes inappropriate remarks addressed to the head of state. He does it repeatedly," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state TV. "No president would tolerate that kind of treatment. So his (Trump's) reaction is completely quite understandable."





AFP