Pope, still in critical condition, had a good night: Vatican

24-02-2025 | 02:40
Pope, still in critical condition, had a good night: Vatican
Pope, still in critical condition, had a good night: Vatican

Pope Francis, in critical condition with pneumonia since he was hospitalized on February 14, had a good night and was resting, the Vatican said Monday.

"The night passed well; the pope slept and is resting," it said briefly as Francis, 88, entered his 11th day at the Gemelli hospital in Rome, making this the longest hospitalization of his papacy.

