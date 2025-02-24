EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Russia's President Vladimir Putin was set on Ukraine's "capitulation", as she announced 3.5 billion euros of fresh aid to Kyiv.



"The war in Ukraine remains the most central and consequential crisis for Europe's future. Putin is trying harder than ever to win this war on the ground. His goal remains Ukraine's capitulation," von der Leyen said at a summit in Kyiv marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.



AFP