Putin says wants to 'eliminate' causes of Ukraine conflict

World News
18-05-2025 | 05:11
High views
Putin says wants to 'eliminate' causes of Ukraine conflict
0min
Putin says wants to 'eliminate' causes of Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that he wanted to eradicate the causes of the Ukraine conflict and keep Russia safe.

Moscow's goal is to "eliminate the causes that triggered this crisis, create the conditions for a lasting peace and guarantee Russia's security", Putin told Russian state television, two days after the first peace talks with Ukraine since 2022 failed to produce a ceasefire agreement.

